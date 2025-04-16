Heavy Rain Hits Baku Overnight, More Expected Through April 17

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Beginning overnight from April 15 to 16, heavy downpours have been observed across Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Rainfall is expected to intensify in some areas during the first half of the day, and thunderstorms are also likely, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Director of the National Hydrometeorology Service, Gulnara Abbasova.

Abbasova noted that due to the expected heavy and intense precipitation, localized flooding may occur in some parts of the Absheron Peninsula.

"Rainfall is expected to ease somewhat on the morning of April 17," she added.

Precipitation is also forecast to intensify in various regions of the country, becoming persistent at times. In mountainous areas, heavy snow is expected intermittently. Adverse weather conditions are anticipated to persist in western regions until late on April 17, while in eastern regions, it is expected to continue into the morning hours.

The deputy director also warned that high water levels in many of the country's local rivers will continue, with flash floods and overflows likely, especially in mountain rivers.