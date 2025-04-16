INSPECT POINT ACQUIRES FIRECAD TO EXPAND FIRE PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY ECOSYSTEM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inspect Point has acquired FireCAD, bringing their powerful design tools into its technology ecosystem.

- Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect PointTROY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inspect Point , a leader in fire protection software, has acquired FireCAD , a premier CAD-based design platform for fire alarm and life safety systems. This acquisition expands Inspect Point's capabilities beyond inspection and service management, bringing powerful design tools into its technology ecosystem.FireCAD, widely recognized for its intuitive design software tailored for fire protection engineers and contractors, will continue to operate as an independent brand under the Inspect Point umbrella while benefiting from deeper integration with Inspect Point's technology ecosystem. This ensures FireCAD maintains its trusted identity and operational autonomy while gaining access to additional resources, expanded functionality, and a broader customer base."With FireCAD, we're expanding our vision of a fully connected fire protection ecosystem," said Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point. "FireCAD's powerful design tools help commercial fire alarm companies create faster, more accurate system plans. When combined with Inspect Point's operational workflows, customers gain seamless visibility from initial design through inspections and ongoing service. This acquisition is a natural step in our mission to provide the most comprehensive technology suite for the fire protection industry."A Unified Vision: Individual Brands, Collective ImpactThe acquisition aligns with Inspect Point's mission to empower fire protection professionals at every workflow stage-from alarm system design and installation to inspections, maintenance, and service. As part of the Inspect Point family, FireCAD will benefit from expanded investment, a world-class development team, and enhanced customer support - ensuring continued innovation and long-term growth. While FireCAD remains an independent, integrated solution, customers can expect a stronger, more sustainable product backed by a team deeply committed to the fire protection industry."FireCAD's legacy is built on innovation in fire alarm system design," said Tony Conte, Owner of FireCAD. "By joining forces with Inspect Point, we can accelerate that innovation and provide greater value to the fire protection community. Inspect Point's reputation as a trusted leader in fire protection technology makes this an exciting opportunity to grow FireCAD's impact while ensuring our customers receive the support and resources they need to succeed."What This Means for the Commercial Fire Alarm Industry- Seamless Integration of Design & Service: FireCAD's advanced CAD capabilities complement Inspect Point's inspection and service platform, expanding functionality for fire protection firms.- Expanded Resources & Support: FireCAD customers will benefit from Inspect Point's industry expertise, customer success network, and commitment to continuous software improvement.- Long-Term Product Growth: FireCAD remains a standalone brand, with ongoing enhancements and new capabilities supported by Inspect Point's investment in fire protection technology.About Inspect PointInspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world more secure. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Inspect Point is the most comprehensive fire protection platform on the market today, featuring a library of built-in NFPA, ULC, AES, Joint Commission, DNV, and hundreds of regional backflow forms. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry each step of the way.About FireCADFireCAD is an industry-leading CAD-based design platform tailored for fire alarm and life safety system professionals. Trusted by engineers and contractors, FireCAD simplifies creating fire system plans, performing calculations, and ensuring compliance with industry standards. Now part of the Inspect Point family, FireCAD will continue to empower fire protection professionals with best-in-class design tools.For media inquiries, please contact ....

Jocelyn Van Saun

Inspect Point

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.