Russian Forces Destroy Ice Arena In Kherson With Glide Bombs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army has destroyed the ice arena in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district using four guided aerial bombs.

The National Police said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"At around 06:30, Russian pilots carried out an airstrike on a sports complex in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district. Four guided bombs hit the building of the ice arena, destroying the facility," the statement reads.

A fire broke out at the site of the explosions. During firefighting efforts, Russian forces launched an artillery strike, damaging two emergency service vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service (SES) with shell fragments.

A massive artillery bombardment of the TavriIskyi District lasted for nearly half an hour. As a result of the shelling, 18 residential buildings, including apartment blocks and private homes, were damaged, along with two educational institutions, three supermarkets, a postal office, and nine civilian vehicles.

"Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. A 55-year-old man died from his injuries. Three women, aged 20, 56, and 70, and two men, aged 61 and 70, sustained injuries of varying severity," the police said.

Investigative teams and forensic experts are working at the scene. Investigative actions are ongoing to properly document this Russian war crime.

Earlier reports said that Russia's morning shelling of Kherson's Tsentralnyi district had killed one person and left five others injured.