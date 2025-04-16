Jharkhand, Punjab FC Crowned DSC 2025 Champions

MENAFN - IANS) Goa, April 16 (IANS) RAIA Sports Ground played host to the grand finale of the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Final. The tournament saw Jharkhand FA triumph in the girls' category while Punjab FC successfully defended their title in the boys' category.

The Girls National Finals produced a thrilling contest between Jharkhand FA and Odisha FA, with Jharkhand emerging victorious after securing a narrow 1-0 win. Anamika Sanga proved to be the hero for Jharkhand, scoring the match's only goal in the 20th minute. Despite Odisha's best efforts to equalise, Jharkhand's defence, led by skipper Chandani Kumari, held firm till the end.

"Winning the championship was crucial for our team. Our strategy to keep the ball forward protected our narrow lead," said Chandani, skipper of Jharkhand, after her team's victory.

Commenting on the DSC, she added, "All the arrangements were excellent - from the venue setup to the amenities provided. The competitive environment really pushed us to give our best. This platform has given young footballers like us an opportunity to showcase talent and move closer to representing India-a dream my family fully supports."

Meanwhile, the Boys National Finals saw Punjab FC retain the trophy with a convincing 2-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant. PFC took an early lead through Subham Gurung in just the 10th minute of play, before doubling their advantage in the second half when Ashish Lohar struck in the 64th minute, effectively sealing the championship for his team.

"Our team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, which shows how the months of dedicated training and preparation have paid off. This competition has been invaluable for our development, allowing us to face tough competition, including international teams like Norwich City FC.

"It provides an excellent platform for developing young talent, and the organisation's commitment to youth development is truly admirable. Retaining the trophy is a testament to our academy's strong foundation and team spirit - proof that our unity was the key to our success," said Punjab FC skipper Aniket Yadav after his team's win.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including former Team India legends Subrata Paul and Bhaichung Bhutia, as well as Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, IT, E&C and Printing and Stationery; Mauvin Godinho, Minister of Transport; Digambar Kamat, Margao MLA and former Chief Minister of Goa; Varsha Sharma, IPS, DIG, Goa Police; and Caitano Fernandes, president, Goa Football Association.

"I'm delighted to be here in Goa, the heart of Indian football, for the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals. Tournaments like these are key to shaping the future of Indian football in our country, offering young girls and boys the competitive platform necessary for their development.

"The passion and quality on display from all corners of the country throughout the tournament has been incredible. And seeing these promising athletes compete fills me with tremendous hope for the future of Indian football," shared former Team India skipper Bhutia.

The first edition of the Dream Sports Championship, which was held in 2024, saw 17 participants earning coveted spots in the Indian U-17 national camp. This achievement underscores the tournament's significance as a stepping stone for Indian football's future, transforming promising young athletes into tomorrow's heroes.