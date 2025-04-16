Dr Farooq Secretly Supported Article 370 Abrogation: A S Dulat

A S Dulat (L) & Dr Farooq Abdullah (R)

Srinagar- Former RAW Chief, A S Dullat has stirred the 'Hornet's Nest' by claiming that former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah had 'secretly' supported the abrogation of Article 370.

In his new book“The Chief Minister and The Spy”, Dulat has made startling revelations.



Several opposition leaders took to the micro-blogging site, X and reacted to the revealition.

Peoples Conference (PC) President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone in a post said that he was not surprised at the revealition and that the August 4, 2019 meeting of incumbent Chief minister and Farooq Abdullah with the PM was never a mystery for him.

“Dullat sahib has revealed in his upcoming book that Farooq Sahib privately supported the abrogation of Article 370. Coming from Dullat sahib makes this revelation very credible. Dullat sahib is the closest ally of and friend of Farooq sahib. Virtually his alter ego. Incidentally Dullat sahib is the famed Uncle of the infamous Uncles and Aunties Brigade of Delhi,” Lone wrote on X.

Of course NC will deny it. Call it yet another conspiracy against NC. They have perfected playing the victim card, he said, adding that“Uncle and Aunties will take cognisance of my tweet and other such tweets and implore upon BJP to teach such tweeters a lesson.”

“Out here, their MLAs will privately visit LOP Sunil Sharma and tell him that they are brothers separated at the Kumbh Mela. That the theatre they enact in Assembly and outside assembly is in national interest. I personally am not surprised at this revelation. The August 4 2019 meeting of CM sahib and Farooq sahib with the PM was never a mystery for me. I can visualise Farooq sahib saying - Humey roney deejiye- Aap apna kaam karein- hum aap kay Saath hain- It now seems 2024 was a prize for services rendered in 2019. Of course in national interest,” he wrote.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Iltija Mufti said that it's clear that Farooq Abdullah chose to stay in Kashmir instead of the Parliament to help normalise gutting of J&Ks constitution & subsequent betrayal.

“Dulat sahab an ardent Abdullah supporter has shared how Farooq sahab agreed with Delhi's illegal move of abrogating Article 370. There were already doubts about what transpired between the Abdullahs & PM days before J&Ks special status was revoked. With this it's clear that Farooq sahab chose to stay in Kashmir instead of the Parliament to help normalise gutting of J&Ks constitution & subsequent betrayal,” she wrote on X.