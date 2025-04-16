Road Closure At Bani Hajer Interchange Announced
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a full road closure at Bani Hajer Interchange for vehicles coming from Al Shahama Street heading towards Dukhan.
The closure, coordinated with the General Directorate of Traffic, will last for two days to allow for maintenance works.
The right turn towards Dukhan will be closed on Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 12 midnight until 5am, and on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 2am until 10am.
