EUR/GBP Forecast Today 16/04: Pound Breakout (Chart)
- During the trading session on Tuesday, we have seen the euro initially tried to rally against the British pound, but it got absolutely crushed as it looks like we are trying to drum back down toward the 0.85 level. This is an interesting trade that I talked about recently, but I also think the limited downside should be kept in the back of your mind. I think the real story will be told at the crucial 0.85 level, because if it does in fact end up holding as support, that would be an extraordinarily bullish sign.
I do think that it's very unlikely that the markets will be easy anytime soon, and I just don't think that this currency pair will be any different. Keep in mind that the pip value in this market is higher than many others, so it doesn't take as much real estate to make a profit here. If you can make 50 pips in this chair, it's a lot more impressive than other currency pairs such as the USD/JPY. Ultimately, I think we are getting close to an area where some value hunters might be interested, but I suspect that the next 2 days could be somewhat stagnant in this pair, before setting up for a bigger trade.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forecast and analysis? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers UK to check out.
