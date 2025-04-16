403
intimissimi Opens Second Store in Riyadh at Parks Avenue Mall
This marks the brand’s commitment to expanding in the Kingdom following the inaugural opening of its first store in Riyadh earlier this year
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—intimissimi, the iconic Italian brand synonymous with elegance and romance, announces the opening of its second store in Saudi Arabia at Parks Avenue Mall in Riyadh. This opening comes a few months after the brand introduction to the Kingdom earlier this year, marking its commitment to offering its world-renowned sophistication, classic Italian flair, and unsurpassed workmanship across additional locations in the Kingdom.
intimissimi stores are a celebration of femininity and style. Designed with intimissimi's standard attention to detail, the new store at Parks Avenue Mall exudes the essence of Italian charm, giving women across the Kingdom a taste of the Italian elegance that has captured hearts all over the world.
Commenting on the occasion, Tamara Jaber, Brand Manager at intimissimi said, "After our successful introduction to the Saudi Arabia market earlier this year, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our second store in Riyadh.”
“We remain committed to expanding our presence across the Kingdom, introducing the best of Italian heritage and luxury to empower women with comfort and beauty. We look forward to becoming a core contributor towards Riyadh's ever growing fashion scene," she added.
intimissimi's exquisite collections, which include luxurious intimates, elevated knitwear, and comfy nightwear, are now available across two locations in Riyadh. Each piece exemplifies the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and a thorough grasp of women's needs.
