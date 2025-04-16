UK's Most Talked-About Derm-Led Skincare Brand Launches In The UAE

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE 15 April 2025 – One of the UK and Ireland's most talked-about skincare brands has officially landed in the Middle East. The Skin Diary, founded by leading Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Clare Kiely, is now available at selected clinics in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Its hero product, Night Repair Therapy, is being hailed as a clinical breakthrough, delivering 20x the performance of traditional retinol without the usual irritation.

Already a sell-out success in the UK and Ireland, Night Repair Therapy is clinically proven to double collagen and elastin fibre density, reduce visible wrinkles in just seven days, and restore the skin barrier, making it an ideal treatment for sun-damaged and dehydrated skin, particularly in harsh Gulf climates.

“Consumers today are highly informed and deserve solutions backed by science,” says Dr. Clare Kiely, founder of The Skin Diary.“This isn't about marketing fluff; it's about genuine clinical results that target skin ageing at a biological level.”

The Skin Diary formulations were developed in collaboration with Professor Chris Griffiths OBE, an internationally renowned dermatologist and one of the world's foremost experts on retinoids and skin ageing. Professor Griffiths helped shape the original Boots No7 Protect & Perfect range, and his latest work with The Skin Diary builds on that scientific legacy.

Night Repair Therapy was tested against prescription-strength retinoic acid and outperformed it in key measures of skin regeneration and anti-ageing efficacy.

“The formulation delivers prescription-grade results with over-the-counter safety and no redness or downtime,” says Dr. Tamara W. Griffiths, co-developer of Night Repair Therapy.“It's a significant step forward in evidence-based skincare, especially in a market where consumers are overwhelmed by confusing claims.”

Dr. Griffiths is a respected clinical educator and policy advisor in the UK, working at the forefront of cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Kiely, meanwhile, is a Fellow of St John's Institute of Dermatology and holds a Master's in Skin Ageing from the University of Manchester. She serves as Executive Director of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group (BCDG) and Chair of the Cosmetic Practice Standards Authority (CPSA).

Key Benefits of Night Repair Therapy:



20x more effective than traditional retinol

Doubles collagen and elastic fibre density

Reduces wrinkles in just 7 days Zero redness, irritation or downtime

Star Ingredients Include:



Retinyl esters + peptides to stimulate collagen

Bilberry + lycopene for antioxidant and UV defence Lipids + multi-molecular hyaluronic acid formulated to match the skin's natural pH for superior absorption

Night Repair Therapy is distributed exclusively in the UAE by Anglo Arab Trading (AAT), a new disruptor in aesthetic medical innovation across the GCC. The product is available now through selected clinics in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with regional rollout planned for KSA, Qatar, and Bahrain later this year.

“Night Repair Therapy sets a new benchmark for clinical skincare in the Gulf,” says Matt Hubball, Managing Director of Anglo Arab Trading.“It delivers the kind of high-integrity, high-performance results that only dermatologist-developed skincare can offer.”