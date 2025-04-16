Tunisian President Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Statehood In Talks With Arab League Chief

Tunisian President Kais Saied (R) meets with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Tunis

TUNIS, April 16 (NNN-XINHUA) - Tunisian President Kais Saied reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Speaking during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Tunis, Saied said Palestinian rights are upheld not only by international law but also by moral and spiritual principles, according to a statement from the Tunisian Presidency.

Saied strongly condemned Israel of seeking to“destroy” the Palestinian people and their will to achieve independence. Despite these efforts, he said, Palestinians remain determined to defend their land and freedom.

The talks also covered broader joint Arab efforts aimed at strengthening the region's influence amid what Saied called“rapid and unprecedented” global changes. He stressed the importance of the Arab world playing a more active role as the current international order undergoes transformation.

According to the statement, Aboul Gheit expressed support for Saied's vision and confirmed his participation in the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad, scheduled for May. - NNN-XINHUA