Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Saudi Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Saudi Minister Of Foreign Affairs


2025-04-16 03:19:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, at Kuwait International Airport, upon his arrival to participate in the third ministerial meeting of the GCC and the Central Asian countries strategic dialogue. (end)
nma


MENAFN16042025000071011013ID1109435546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search