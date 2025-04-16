403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian Flag Raised On Kingdom's Highest Peak To Mark Flag Day
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 15 (Petra) – Members of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) raised the Jordanian flag on Jabal Umm ad-Dami, the highest peak in the country, in celebration of Flag Day, observed annually on April 16.
A JAF statement said the initiative aimed to honor the occasion by symbolizing national unity and loyalty to the homeland and its Hashemite leadership. It also reflects JAF's commitment to upholding the flag as a representation of pride, dignity, and national sovereignty, and to highlighting the role of Jordan's armed forces in protecting and honoring national symbols.
Jabal Umm ad-Dami, situated in the Wadi Rum mountain range in southern Jordan, stands at 1,900 meters above sea level and is the Kingdom's highest natural point.
The JAF reaffirmed their dedication to keeping the Jordanian flag flying high, bolstered by the resolve of the nation's soldiers and citizens, and their steadfast devotion to Jordan and its leadership.
Amman, April 15 (Petra) – Members of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) raised the Jordanian flag on Jabal Umm ad-Dami, the highest peak in the country, in celebration of Flag Day, observed annually on April 16.
A JAF statement said the initiative aimed to honor the occasion by symbolizing national unity and loyalty to the homeland and its Hashemite leadership. It also reflects JAF's commitment to upholding the flag as a representation of pride, dignity, and national sovereignty, and to highlighting the role of Jordan's armed forces in protecting and honoring national symbols.
Jabal Umm ad-Dami, situated in the Wadi Rum mountain range in southern Jordan, stands at 1,900 meters above sea level and is the Kingdom's highest natural point.
The JAF reaffirmed their dedication to keeping the Jordanian flag flying high, bolstered by the resolve of the nation's soldiers and citizens, and their steadfast devotion to Jordan and its leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment