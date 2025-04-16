Jordanian Flag Raised On Kingdom's Highest Peak To Mark Flag Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) – Members of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) raised the Jordanian flag on Jabal Umm ad-Dami, the highest peak in the country, in celebration of Flag Day, observed annually on April 16.A JAF statement said the initiative aimed to honor the occasion by symbolizing national unity and loyalty to the homeland and its Hashemite leadership. It also reflects JAF's commitment to upholding the flag as a representation of pride, dignity, and national sovereignty, and to highlighting the role of Jordan's armed forces in protecting and honoring national symbols.Jabal Umm ad-Dami, situated in the Wadi Rum mountain range in southern Jordan, stands at 1,900 meters above sea level and is the Kingdom's highest natural point.The JAF reaffirmed their dedication to keeping the Jordanian flag flying high, bolstered by the resolve of the nation's soldiers and citizens, and their steadfast devotion to Jordan and its leadership.