Senate President Lauds GID's Efforts In Foiling Terror Plots

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez expressed deep appreciation on Monday for the General Intelligence Department (GID), Jordan's security agencies, and the Jordan Armed Forces, commending their pivotal role in thwarting terrorist plots that sought to destabilize the country.Fayez extended congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and the GID Director for what he described as a significant national achievement intercepting four terrorist cells intent on harming Jordan's security. He said the success, led by the GID's elite "Knights of the Right," adds to the legacy of accomplishments by Jordan's security forces in defending the nation."This operation reaffirms that the GID remains ever-vigilant in confronting extremist and terrorist groups and standing against any treacherous attempts to disrupt national stability," Fayez said.He emphasized that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, remains resilient in the face of malicious plots. With the wisdom of the King, the commitment of the armed forces and security agencies, and the unity of the Jordanian people, the Kingdom will continue to stand strong as a bulwark against all conspiracies.Fayez condemned the "cowardly" terror attempts, describing them as a distraction from the atrocities being committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He said such plots aim to weaken Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and His Majesty's diplomatic efforts to end the aggression and secure the Palestinians' legitimate rights."These cowardly acts will not break the will of Jordanians," he said, "nor will they weaken their unity or resolve. On the contrary, they will only deepen our commitment to defending the nation and standing behind His Majesty the King and our armed forces."He reiterated that Jordan faces threats from both internal and external forces, calling for reinforced social cohesion and national solidarity to block any attempts by extremists to sow instability.Referring to a recent statement by His Majesty King Abdullah II warning against those receiving instructions from foreign actors, Fayez said, "Enough is enough. We must all shoulder our national responsibility and confront anyone who threatens Jordan's core values and interests."He concluded by reaffirming the Senate's full support for the armed forces and security agencies, praising them as the guardians of Jordan's safety and sovereignty.