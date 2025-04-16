Statement By The General Intelligence Department

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Jordan's General Intelligence Department (GID) has foiled plans aimed at targeting national security, sowing chaos, and sabotage within Jordan.The GID detained 16 suspects after close intelligence monitoring since 2021.The plans include cases related to manufacturing rockets using local tools as well as tools imported for illegal purposes, possession of explosives and firearms, concealing a rocket ready to be deployed, planning to manufacture drones, and recruiting and training operatives in Jordan as well as training them abroad.The GID announced referring all the cases to the State Security Court for the necessary legal action.