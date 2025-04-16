Russian Army Loses Another 1,050 Troops In Ukraine In The Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2025 amount to nearly 936,210 invaders, including another 1,050 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,638 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 22,163 armored combat vehicles (+13), 26,377 artillery systems (+87), 1,364 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,132 air defense systems, 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 32,837 unmanned aerial vehicles (+146), 3,145 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 44,472 motor vehicles (+133), and 3,804 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

