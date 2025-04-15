403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jaey Price Has Released A New Debut Mixtape Twitch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) South African singer and rapper Jaey Price has dropped his latest work, a new mixtape called #twitch
The project was released via Dapstrem Entertainment and features "Lil Noodle", a great artist. it has six songs and one single #wemade
Jaey Price released with SpaceMedia prevously but decided to drop this work via his other distributor, an african company. The song "We Made" was first released in 2024 as a single featuring international talented artist and is currently available on all online platforms and stores. Jaey Price's last single on 2024 was distributed via Virgin Music Group through BHOA, an american label, the young rapper has been getting visibility for himself and is still signed to Zojak World Wide. Jaey Price is a talented musician from Durban, he is a trap music artist and singer too, and writes most his music as full fledged artist. He says his new mixtape is for the fans, and people who love trap music.
The project was released via Dapstrem Entertainment and features "Lil Noodle", a great artist. it has six songs and one single #wemade
Jaey Price released with SpaceMedia prevously but decided to drop this work via his other distributor, an african company. The song "We Made" was first released in 2024 as a single featuring international talented artist and is currently available on all online platforms and stores. Jaey Price's last single on 2024 was distributed via Virgin Music Group through BHOA, an american label, the young rapper has been getting visibility for himself and is still signed to Zojak World Wide. Jaey Price is a talented musician from Durban, he is a trap music artist and singer too, and writes most his music as full fledged artist. He says his new mixtape is for the fans, and people who love trap music.
Company :-YRG Century
User :- Young Boi
Email :...
Phone :-0608475368
Mobile:- 0789686467Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment