PAY Official: Kuwait Committed To Youth Empowerment In All Domains
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Tuesday reaffirmed commitment to adopting youth-empowering policies and increasing youth participating in the decision-making process.
"Kuwait also launched a series of youth-focused entrepreneurship and innovation programs and established a ministry for youth affairs," Acting Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Youth Abdullah Al-Adwani told KUNA on the sidelines of his participation in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum held at the UN headquarters in New York during the period from April 15 to April 17.
Youth constitute over 70 percent of Kuwaiti population, he stated, emphasizing "investing in youth capabilities is not an option, but rather a national necessity."
Al-Adwani pointed out that the Kuwaiti delegation includes an elite group of active Kuwaiti youth who are participating in this conference with their ideas and contributions.
Their presence at this event is a practical embodiment of the state's commitment to supporting and empowering youth, he said.
Al-Adwani underlined the importance of strengthening international cooperation to ensure that every young man and woman, everywhere, has an equal opportunity to participate, influence, and lead toward a more just and sustainable future.
He stated that this important forum is a global intellectual platform for purposeful dialogue and knowledge exchange between countries.
It also provides an opportunity to unify international efforts toward a better tomorrow for youth, he clarified.
Al-Adwani added that the conference's agenda and comprehensive topics aim to formulate shared international visions that enhance the empowerment and qualification of youth in all fields.
In addition to Al-Adwani the Kuwaiti delegation to the forum also includes Asrar Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Public Authority for Youth, and six young people, who contribute the Authority's projects and programs namely: Maryam Al-Omran, Ali Al-Damkhi, Fahad Al-Dhuwaihi, Abdullah Al-Failakawi, Sarah Al-Tuwaijri, and Sarah Ali.
The three-day Forum provides a platform for young people to engage in a dialogue with Member States and other stakeholders to share their views and concerns as well as galvanize actions and recommendations to transform the world into a fairer, greener and more sustainable place led by the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The ECOSOC Youth Forum will be guided by the 2025 theme of ECOSOC and the High-level Political Forum (HLPF): "Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals for leaving no one behind."
It will also provide opportunities to discuss concrete actions and commitments to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for in-depth review at the 2025 HLPF, namely SDG 3 (Good health and well-being), SDG 5 (Gender equality), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 14 (Life below water) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). (end)
