Banzai Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SEATTLE, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Subsequent Key Financial & Operational Highlights



Completed two acquisitions: ClearDoc, Inc. (“OpenReel”) on December 19, 2024, and Vidello, Ltd. (“Vidello”) on January 31, 2025.

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Act-On Software Inc. (“Act-On”), an enterprise marketing automation platform (MAP) provider, which is projected to increase revenue by $27 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2025, on a pro-forma basis, when completed; acquisition subject to closing conditions. Completed ahead-of-schedule repayment of $20.3 million of outstanding liabilities as of March 31, 2025, pursuant to the $24.8 million debt payoff and restructuring agreements announced on September 24, 2024.



Pro-Forma, As Consolidated Highlights of Banzai International, Inc; ClearDoc, Inc. (d/b/a OpenReel); and Vidello, Ltd.



Revenue of $16.7 million on a consolidated, pro-forma basis, for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing 267% annual growth compared to Banzai's stand-alone revenue in FY 2023. Expanded customer base to over 90,000 total customers.

Highlights of Banzai International, Inc.



Revenue of $4.5 million for FY 2024, a decrease of $0.03 million over FY 2023 of $4.6 million on a GAAP basis.

Revenue of $1.3 million for Q4 2024 compared to $1.1 million for Q3 2024, a 20% sequential increase.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $6.8 million for Q4 2024. This represents a 54% annualized ARR growth rate compared to Q3 2024.

Q4 2024 Adjusted Net Loss was ($1.44) million, a $(0.03) million sequential improvement from Q3 2024 Adjusted Net Loss of ($1.47) million. This represents an annualized improvement of $0.12 million.

FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA improved by $5.4 million to ($6.5) million in FY 2024 from ($11.9) million in FY 2023.

Launched a comprehensive initiative designed to improve net income by up to $13.5 million annually while maintaining growth outlook. Demio's AI-powered webinar platform recognized with multiple accolades from the Gartner Digital Markets brands – Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp.



Highlights of ClearDoc Inc. (d/b/a OpenReel)



OpenReel demonstrated profitable financial results in FY 2024.

FY 2024 Revenue of $6.3 million FY 2024 Net Income of $0.1 million



Highlights of Vidello, Ltd.



Vidello demonstrated profitable financial performance in CY 2024.

CY 2024 Revenue of $6.1 million

CY 2024 Net Income of $1.5 million

Launched CreateStudio 4.0, the latest version of its award-winning video creation product. Vidello, Ltd. FY 2024 ends March 31, 2024. CY 2024 results included audited financials for the period January 1, 2024, through March 31, 2024, and include reviewed, unaudited financials for the period April 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024.



“The fourth quarter was underscored by significant consolidated, pro-forma revenue growth enabled by the recently closed acquisitions of Vidello and OpenReel, and continued strong performance for our products,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai.“Pro-forma revenue was $16.7 million for the full year 2024 including the recently closed acquisitions, representing a 267% increase from the prior year's standalone results. Vidello's next-generation video creation, editing, and marketing suite, and OpenReel's digital video creation platform combined to add approximately $12.4 million in revenues that enabled us to exceed our previously announced 2024 guidance. In addition, we are making continued progress toward closing the acquisition of Act-On Software, which is projected to increase revenue by $27 million for the full year 2025 on a pro-forma basis when completed, which remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions and therefore there is no guarantee it will be completed or provide such revenue.

“For the fourth quarter, we achieved a 54% annualized Annual Recurring Revenue growth rate. Growth was driven by our focus on mid-market and enterprise customers, and on the Reach product through re-engineering and expanded sales efforts. In total, we now serve over 90,000 customers.

“To better serve our customers, we have continued to invest in our products and growth initiatives. We recently launched CreateStudio 4.0 , with major A.I. enhancements for video creation including new A.I. builders, hook generators and assistant, and improved audio visualizer, call-to-action, and UI improvements. We added significant enhancements to our Demio platform through deeper integration with Salesforce, and key enhancements designed to maximize efficiency and scalability. Demio's success was further validated with accolades including the Capterra Shortlist, the Software Advice Frontrunners, the GetApp Category Leaders, and Forbes.

“In 2024 we developed a completely re-engineered Reach offering, that we feel positions us for future growth in that category, as well as Curate, an AI-powered newsletter product which has already gained meaningful early customer traction.

“We made significant improvements to our balance sheet and cost structure, which we believe will position us for sustainable profitability in the future. With the investment in our Vidello acquisition, we further improved our financial position and flexibility with a $34.3 million year over year improvement in stockholders' equity, expected to be positive $3.4 million as of March 31, 2025. We also implemented a strategic initiative that we expect will enable us to significantly improve net income, substantially extend our cash runway, and invest in growth. We are making significant progress toward these goals and overall improvement in net income is expected to be approximately $13.5 million annually when fully implemented, while maintaining our growth outlook.

“Looking ahead, combined with our new acquisitions we are fueling marketing results with an integrated platform of AI-powered MarTech solutions that will continue to drive growth. We are launching exciting new products and capabilities that will provide innovative solutions for our clients and further our market reach. We continually strive to manage costs efficiently while investing in our software platform, sales and marketing, and product development. We look forward to additional updates on our anticipated milestones in the weeks and months to come,” concluded Davy.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Banzai believes its non-GAAP financial measure ARR is more meaningful in evaluating its performance. The Company's management team evaluates its financial and operating results utilizing this non-GAAP measure. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, ARR increased to $6.8 million, representing a 54% annualized ARR growth rate.

Total GAAP revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $1.3 million, a sequential increase of 20.3% from the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 20.1% compared to the prior year quarter.

Total cost of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 19.9%. The increase was proportional to the revenue for the corresponding period.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $0.9 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 71.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 71.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $4.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $7.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior year quarter. The greater net loss is primarily due to higher Pubco expense & overall operating expenses.

Adjusted Net Loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was ($1.4) million, compared to ($9.2) million in the prior year quarter. This was driven by improvements to the Company's efficiency and by write-off agreements entered into for certain liabilities, substantially reducing the Company's current and future cash liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was ($4.1) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($23.7) million for the prior year quarter, representing an improvement of $19.6 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, was $4.5 million and $4.6 million, respectively, a decrease of 0.7%. This decrease is primarily attributable to lower Reach revenue which declined by approximately $19 thousand due to a shift in Banzai's focus to its Demio product and decision to phase out the legacy Reach offering, which decision was reversed in the later part of Q1 2024, with the launch of Reach 2.0. In 2024 Banzai revitalized its focus on the Reach offering through re-engineering and expanded sales efforts. Demio revenue was lower by approximately $223 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 due to churn and lower new sales period-over-period, and due to the company's strategic shift to focus on mid-market customers, which the Company expects will ultimately result in higher Average Customer Value and Net Retention Rate for the Demio product.

Cost of revenue for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 was $1.42 million and $1.44 million, respectively. This represents an improvement of approximately $22 thousand, or approximately 1.5%, for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. This improvement is due primarily to a higher average customer value that led to an approximately 5% lower average cost per customer, driven by lower contracted services and infrastructure costs of approximately $84 thousand and $90 thousand, respectively.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 was $3.11 million and $3.12 million, respectively. This represents a decrease of approximately $11 thousand, or approximately 0.4%, which was due to the decreases in revenue of approximately $33 thousand and decreases in the cost of revenue of approximately $22 thousand described above. Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 68.6% and 68.3%, respectively.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, were $16.6 million and $12.9 million, respectively, an increase of 28.4%. This increase was due primarily to an overall increase in salaries and related expenses of approximately $0.5 million, marketing expenses of approximately $0.6 million, costs associated with audit, technical accounting, and legal and other professional services of approximately $2.6 million. On September 16, 2024, the Company implemented a reduction in force (the "Reduction") intended to decrease expenses and maintain a streamlined organization to support key programs and customers, that is expected to conserve cash. As part of the Reduction, the Company reduced its headcount by 24 employees, which represented approximately 34% of the Company's full-time employees as of September 16, 2024. The cost-saving measures from the Reduction are expected to reduce annual operating expenses by approximately an additional $1.3 million beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company estimates that it will incur total restructuring charges of approximately $0.1 million, including severance payments in connection with the Reduction. The Company completed the reduction in October, 2024.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, was $31.5 million and $14.4 million, respectively. The greater net loss is primarily due to an increase in total other expenses of approximately $13.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, in addition to an increase in operating expenses of approximately $3.7 million.

Adjusted Net Loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, was ($6.5) million and ($11.9) million, respectively, representing an improvement of $5.4 million.

Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $9.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash totaled $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) refers to annual run-rate revenue of subscription agreements from all customers in the last month of the measured period. These statements are forward-looking and actual ARR may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Banzai's actual ARR to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call

Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and Interim CFO Alvin Yip will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

