Globe Life Inc. Announces Virtual 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
MCKINNEY, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) announces the live audio webcast of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00am Central.
To register online to attend the meeting:
-
Go to proxypush/GL .
-
Registered and beneficial shareholders - Enter the control number found in the upper right-hand corner of your proxy card.
Guests may register to attend and listen to the meeting.
The Company's Annual Meeting will be conducted in accordance with its Shareholders' Rights Policy and Robert's Rules of Order.
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment