Globe Life Inc. Announces Virtual 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) announces the live audio webcast of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00am Central.

To register online to attend the meeting:



Go to proxypush/GL .



Registered and beneficial shareholders - Enter the control number found in the upper right-hand corner of your proxy card.

Guests may register to attend and listen to the meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email and another email approximately one hour prior to the start of the meeting with a unique link to access the virtual meeting.

The Company's Annual Meeting will be conducted in accordance with its Shareholders' Rights Policy and Robert's Rules of Order.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED