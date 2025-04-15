403
Brazil’S Supermarket Sector Hits $180 Billion, Drives Jobs And Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's supermarket sector, according to the Brazilian Supermarket Association (ABRAS), generated R$1.067 trillion ($180 billion) in revenue in 2024, equal to 9.12% of the country's GDP.
This figure includes all store formats, from wholesale clubs and minimarkets to e-commerce, convenience stores, and fresh produce outlets.
The sector provided over 9 million direct and indirect jobs, but 357,000 positions remained unfilled as of March, highlighting ongoing labor shortages. Store numbers increased by 2.3% from 2023, reaching 424,120 units.
These stores serve about 30 million customers daily. The sector's sales volume grew by 5.2%, outpacing the broader retail market's 4.4% growth. This performance reflects a slow economic recovery, higher real incomes, and a stronger labor market, which boosted consumer demand for food retail.
Carrefour Brasil led the market for the ninth year, posting R$120.5 billion in revenue. Assaí Atacadista followed with R$80.5 billion, and Grupo Mateu reached R$36.3 billion. Supermercados BH moved into fourth place with R$21.3 billion, overtaking GPA.
The atacarejo format, which combines wholesale and retail, continued to gain ground. Chains like Assaí and Atacadão reported strong revenue growth, appealing to both consumers and small businesses.
Supermarkets responded to competition and inflation by expanding product ranges, running promotions, and investing in technology. The sector's share of GDP, at over 9%, underscores its importance to Brazil's economy.
Despite inflation and labor challenges, supermarkets maintained steady growth and adapted to changing consumer needs. The sector's performance shows its central role in Brazil's economic landscape.
