Efforts Pay Off?: Kashmir Stag 2015 Census Eyes Record Numbers

In the previous census conducted in April 2023, the Hangul population stood at 289-up from 261 in 2021-marking a 10.72% rise. The increase has brought cautious optimism among conservationists who say sustained habitat recovery and anti-poaching measures are beginning to show results.

A major contributor to this upward trend is the Trees for HangulsTM initiative, launched by the social enterprise Grow-Trees near Pampore. So far, over 1.22 lakh trees have been planted as part of the project, aimed at restoring the Hangul's fragmented habitat and ensuring a reliable food source.

“Back in 2008, their numbers had dropped to just 127,” says Pradip Shah, co-founder of Grow-Trees.“But with focused conservation work, the population is slowly bouncing back. Of the 289 Hanguls counted in 2023, 275 were in Dachigam and 14 in Tral Wildlife Sanctuary.”

The project has involved planting native tree species like Kail and Apricot, which support the dietary and ecological needs of the Hangul. The benefits go beyond food, aiding in water retention and carbon capture, while providing a safer, more stable ecosystem.

The Wildlife Department has played a central role by offering technical guidance and ensuring legal protections are enforced. Officials say the 2025 census will provide a clearer picture of whether these efforts have translated into sustainable gains.

While around 400 Hanguls are believed to exist across the region based on genetic data, the census remains the key benchmark.“The real test lies in the upcoming numbers,” says Shah.“We hope the growth continues and paves the way for long-term survival of this iconic species.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now