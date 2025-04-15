Zelensky, Rutte Visit Military Hospital In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have visited a hospital where Ukrainian defenders are recovering from injuries.

Zelensky shared details of the visit on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"We spoke with our warriors. I presented state awards to our defenders. I am grateful to our guys for their strength, resilience, and for protecting our people," Zelensky said.

He also presented awards to combat medics who not only assist Ukrainian warriors in hospitals every day, but also saved lives under fire in the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

"I thank everyone who defends, treats, endures, and supports Ukraine. You are our strength," Zelensky said.

According to the presidential website , at a medical facility in Odesa, both leaders spoke with soldiers and medical staff about the conditions of treatment. Ukrainian defenders are receiving all necessary care there after being wounded during combat missions in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Russia's Kursk region.

Minerals deal talks progressing – Zelensky

Zelensky thanked them for their service and for defending Ukraine, wished them a speedy recovery, and awarded them the Orders "For Courage," 2nd and 3rd Class.

He also expressed gratitude to the combat medics and presented them with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Princess Olga, 3rd Class, the Order of Danylo Halytsky, and the Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine."



















































"You are very important people to us. Thank you for saving lives. Please take care of yourselves. Ukraine is grateful to you for every minute, every operation, for all your time since the beginning of the war," he said.

Rutte also acknowledged the courage of Ukrainian doctors and their contribution to saving the lives of defenders.

"You dedicate your time to this, your days, weeks, years. And we see this. It is extremely important. This is exactly what distinguishes Ukraine from Russia. It is the difference between dictatorship and democracy," he said.

A working meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took place in Odesa on April 15.