Zelensky Holds Meeting On Security And Social Issues In Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting focused on security and social issues in Odesa.

The head of state announced this on Telegram

"Odesa. A coordination meeting on security and social issues. The defense of the skies over the Odesa region from Russian attacks, the situation with grain exports, the operation of regional enterprises, and support for our people," Zelensky wrote.

A working meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took place in Odesa on April 15.

