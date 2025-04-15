Zelensky Holds Meeting On Security And Social Issues In Odesa
The head of state announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Odesa. A coordination meeting on security and social issues. The defense of the skies over the Odesa region from Russian attacks, the situation with grain exports, the operation of regional enterprises, and support for our people," Zelensky wrote.Read also: Zelensky, Rutte visit military hospital in Odesa
A working meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took place in Odesa on April 15.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
