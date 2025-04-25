Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Who Is Mahak Jaiswal? UP Board 12Th Topper Secures 97.2%


2025-04-25 06:22:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 25 declared the UP Board Clas 12 result today. Mahak Jaiswal topped the intermediate exam.

Who is Mahak Jaiswal?

Mahak Jaiswal scored 97.20% and hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She received an impressive 486 out of 500 marks.

Girls outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 86.37% compared to 76.60% for boys. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 81.15%.

Yogi Adityanath-govt to honour toppers of UP Board Class 10, 12 results

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the meritorious students who have secured a place in the merit list of the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board! You all have achieved this success through your tireless hard work, discipline, and firm determination. This accomplishment is a matter of pride for your parents and teachers. Wishing you all endless best wishes for a bright future!” CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

He added the UP govt will honour all toppers at the state and district levels.

