Pahalgam Terror Attack: India-Pakistan Border Shut For Civilians BSF Halts Civilian Movement At Octroi Post

2025-04-25 06:22:15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pahalgam terror attack: The India-Pakistan border has reportedly been shut for civilians and the Border Security Forces (BSF) have halted civilian movement at Octroi Post, following the lethal attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque town Pahalgam, that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had instructed the CMs of all states to identify Pakistani citizens under their jusrisdiction, and inform the Centre accordingly so that their visas could be cancelled.

Pahalgam terror attack

Terror gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near the picturesque town in south Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22, killing 26 people, most of them tourists. This marks the deadliest terror attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama attacks in 2019.

