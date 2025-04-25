Boris Johnson Slams Trump's 'Peace Plan' For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Johnson voiced his criticism on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

He wrote that Putin indiscriminately butchers more Ukrainian civilians, killing and injuring 100 in Kyiv, including children. Yet, in return, the Russian dictator is being offered right to keep sovereign Ukrainian territory he has taken by violence and in breach of international law, to control Ukraine's destiny by forbidding NATO membership, the lifting of sanctions against Russia, an economic partnership with the United States, and the chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few short years' time.

Ukraine, Europe must not accept Trump's capitulation plan – Bundestag member

"As for Ukraine - what do they get after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unprovoked invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made - for the sake, as they have endlessly been told, of freedom and democracy around the world? Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States they get nothing. What is there in this deal that can realistically stop a third Russian invasion? Nothing," Johnson said.

He stressed the need for long-term and credible security guarantees for Ukraine from its allies.

"If we are to prevent more atrocities by Putin then we must have a long-term, credible and above all properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine - a guarantee issued by the UK, the US and all western allies," Johnson wrote.

On Thursday, April 24, Trump said that as a concession toward peace in Ukraine, Russia is offering to stop the war without seizing the entire country.