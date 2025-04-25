Hilarious Reply: HR Does 'UNO Reverse' After Employee's Demand For Paid Leave Check Viral Social Media Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) A human resource (HR) manager's hilarious reply to an employee's rude demand for 30 days of paid leave is going viral on social media.

In a viral LinkedIn post, a social media user shared a screenshot of the alleged email exchange between an employee and HR of the firm, and it was hilarious.

According to the viral screenshot, an employee named John T said he was suffering from coronavirus and requested 30 days of paid leave.

All was fine until the tone of the leave email changed. John, who had requested for the leave earlier, suddenly took a rather demanding tone. He threatened to come to the office if the paid leave is not sanctioned, and said, "Otherwise, I will come to the office."

Notably, coronavirus or COVID-19 is a contagious infection that was declared to a global pandemic, leading to a series of lockdowns in the past.

| Woman slams Urban Company for 'inhumane' performance standards

However, undeterred by John's tone, the HR replied with an unimaginable solution to the issue.

In a very calm tone, the HR said, "After knowing that you are infected, we have immediately asked all other employees to work from home."

But it was this last line that changed the narrative completely. "Therefore, you can come to the office and start working," the HR said, adding that John's leave request has been rejected.

Viral LinkedIn screenshot

| Teacher's heartwarming message for children after Pahalgam attack goes viral Check out the viral screenshot here:| Viral video: Dog grooves to favourite song, leaves social media in awe Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens found the HR's response hilarious and said that they played an UNO reverse card with John. Social media users found the reply“pure evil” and said no one could have expected that response.

A user said,“A turnaround that nobody would have expected,” while another added,“Never expected that reply.”

“UNO reverse card thrown by HR,” joked a user.

“When smart meets the smarter,” a user quipped.

Another said:“10 seconds silence for the employee.”

“Employee shock HR rock haha,” a user said, laughing at the situation.

“Paid Emotional damage,” a user joked.

“bht toxic hogya ye to baeee, (It got too toxic bro)” added another user.