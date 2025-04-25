Trump Pushing China Toward AI Processor Self-Sufficiency

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's stockpile of Nvidia H20 artificial intelligence (AI) processors is likely to run out in about a year now that sales to Chinese customers have been banned by the Trump administration, according to the assessment of several market analysts.

Chinese tech giant Huawei thus must ramp up production of its new Ascend 910C alternative as quickly as possible while other Chinese AI chip designers step up efforts to avoid a chip shortfall in the years ahead.

Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent and other Chinese companies ordered between US$12 billion and $16 billion worth of H20 processors, or perhaps even more, in the first quarter of this year, according to various sources. At least one million of the chips were reportedly delivered before shipments were cut off.

The new US sanction“didn't come as a surprise because it was widely anticipated across the industry,” an unidentified Chinese corporate executive told Japan's Nikkei Asia newspaper.

“Every major Chinese tech company had been stockpiling H20 in advance. After all, it wasn't banned at the time, and given its strong performance, why not?”

The H20 sanction marked the third time that the US has put a ceiling on the performance of AI processors that may be exported to China and then, after new dumbed-down versions turned out to be best-sellers, lowered the ceiling again.