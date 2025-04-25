Bengaluru Local Extends Support To Kashmiri Students Amid Unrest: 'Come To My House'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid fear and uncertainty spreading among Kashmiri students across India after the Pahalgam terror attack, a resident of Bengaluru has stepped forward with a touching act of solidarity. Posting on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a user named Arjun shared an open invitation to Kashmiri students who might be feeling unsafe.

“Any Kashmiri student feeling threatened in Bangalore can come to my house. You will be safe and well hosted,” he wrote, adding,“A divided India will lose, a united India will win and thrive!”.

Arjun's message has since drawn widespread attention, emerging as a powerful symbol of unity during a time when students from Jammu and Kashmir are encountering growing hostility in several parts of the country.

According to a PTI report, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has received over 1,000 distress calls from students in recent days. Many of them have voiced concerns about their safety and are desperately looking for ways to return home.

In response to the crisis, the association has launched emergency helplines and assembled a dedicated team to work closely with local authorities, providing assistance to students in distress.

One of the most alarming recent incidents occurred at the Universal Group of Institutions in Derabassi, Chandigarh, where a group of Kashmiri students were reportedly attacked in their hostel by assailants armed with sharp weapons. According to Khuehami, as cited by PTI, one student sustained injuries, while others were physically assaulted and had their clothes torn.

Meanwhile, tensions have further escalated in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, following the circulation of a viral video allegedly featuring a member of the Hindu Raksha Dal. In the video, the individual issues threats against Kashmiri Muslim students, warning them to leave the city or face dire consequences.

The hostile rhetoric has left many Kashmiri students in a state of uncertainty, especially those in the midst of their examinations. Several students, despite feeling unsafe, continue to attend classes out of sheer necessity.