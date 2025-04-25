Zulal Wellness Resort By Chiva-Som Named Best Spa Retreat In Middle East For Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som has once again been recognised as the Best Spa Retreat in the Middle East at The Luxury Spa Edit Awards 2025, marking its second consecutive win in this prestigious global wellness award.

The award celebrates the resort's unique blend of modern therapies and Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), delivered by a dedicated team of experts in a peaceful coastal setting in northern Qatar.

Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, said,“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition again. It means a lot because it reflects the care, dedication, and passion our team brings to every guest experience. A special thanks goes to our Spa Manager, Minnara Nawin, and the entire team for their outstanding efforts. At Zulal, we focus on genuine wellness that combines tradition with innovation, and this recognition encourages us to keep growing and doing what we love.”

In 2024, Zulal was also honoured as the Best Regional Spa Retreat in the Middle East, celebrated for its outstanding facilities and personalised wellness journeys.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is uniquely positioned as a destination for holistic wellness, blending Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with evidence-based therapies in a serene coastal setting. As Qatar's leading wellness destination, the resort empowers individuals and families to achieve lasting wellbeing through personalised wellness experiences, aligning with the nation's vision for a healthier future.