Delhi Court Directs Release Of Medha Patkar Hours After Arrest In VK Saxena 'Defamation' Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delhi court on Friday directed the release of social activist Medha Patkar, hours after she was arrested in a defamation case related to VK Saxena, Delhi LG.

She was produced before the Saket court after arrest pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her.

Duty Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb directed the release of Medha Patkar on furnishing a probation bond and depositing the compensation amount after her counsel submitted before the court that "I, Medha Patkar, was given time until May 3, as per an order passed on April 23."

However, VK Saxena's counsel Gajinder Kumar submitted: "I am not accepting the compensation amount; I will pursue my legal recourse."

After hearing the submissions, the court granted permission for the probation bond and deposit of the compensation amount, directing Patkar's release subject to the above conditions.

On April 23, the Saket court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Patkar through the Commissioner of Delhi Police for non-compliance with its previous order.

"Issue NBWs against convict Medha Patkar, through the office of the Commissioner of Police, for the next date," Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh had ordered on April 23.

Earlier, she was sentenced and released on probation and was directed to deposit the compensation amount and to furnish a probation bond.

Last year in July, Medha Patkar was convicted in a defamation case filed by VK Saxena in 2000.

The court also noted: "Instead of appearing before the court and complying with the order on sentence of April 8, 2025, the convict is absent and has deliberately failed to comply with the order on sentence and to avail the benefit of probation subject to furnishing the compensation amount."

"The intention of convicting Medha Patkar is apparent: she is deliberately violating the court order, avoiding appearing before the court, and also avoiding accepting the terms of the sentence passed against her. There is no order of suspension of sentence passed by this court on April 8, 2025," ASJ Vishal Singh said.

"This court is left with no option but to enforce the production of convict Medha Patkar through coercive order," he added.

The court will hear the case next on May 3, 2025.