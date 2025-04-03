A Letter From Panama's Punta Pacifica Hospital Affiliated With Johns Hopkins Medicine

We are pleased to share some very good news: Pacifica Salud Hospital in Panama City (Punta Pacifica and Costa del Este) is now the only hospital in Panama City that can directly bill your Medicare Advantage plan for medical emergencies.

This marks a significant step in providing greater peace of mind and access to high-quality emergency medical care for retired Americans residing in Panama.

Please note: Medicare Advantage only covers medical emergencies while abroad. We strongly recommend that all Medicare beneficiaries verify with their specific Medicare Advantage plan provider that they have international emergency coverage prior to any medical incident.

In the event of a medical emergency:

. If an ambulance is needed, call the ambulance service provider SEMM directly at 366-0122 and tell them to take you to urgent care at Pacifica Salud Hospital.

. Bring your Medicare Advantage card with you so our Admissions team can verify your coverage upon arrival.

. If there is a delay in verifying your benefits, a temporary deposit may be required. Once verification is confirmed, the full deposit will be refunded.

At Pacifica Salud, your health and well-being are our top priorities. We are proud to be your trusted hospital in Panama City and to now offer this important benefit to the American community living abroad.

For questions or more information, please send a WhatsApp text to Mike Kelly, International Client Relations Manager at the hospital, at ‪+507-6614-1448.

Warm regards,

Pacifica Salud Hospital

Affiliated with Johns Hopkins Medicine