Parliament Passes Law Bringing Ukraine Closer To EU-Wide Roaming

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has passed a law that promotes Ukraine's gradual integration into the EU's Digital Single Market and the creation of a unified roaming area under the "Roam Like at Home" (RLAH) policy.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The parliament has passed bill No. 12150 -- the final necessary legislative step to begin negotiations on joining the Roam Like at Home policy," the statement said.

This will allow Ukrainians to use their domestic mobile operator's rates without paying additional charges for mobile services and internet across all 27 EU countries, even after martial law ends.

With this law, Ukraine commits to implementing the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2022/612 of the European Parliament and of the Council on roaming on public mobile communications networks within the EU. This will make it easier for Ukrainian and European operators to exchange services and cooperate.

Additionally, the regulator -- the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum, and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) -- will receive the necessary powers to control network access and resolve disputes between operators.

After the law is signed by the President of Ukraine, the document will be submitted for evaluation by the European Commission. If the assessment is positive, official negotiations will begin to grant Ukraine access to the EU's internal market for roaming, thereby legally securing Ukraine's participation in RLAH.

In the summer of 2024, 22 European and seven Ukrainian mobile operators extended free roaming calls for Ukrainian refugees in EU countries for another 12 months.