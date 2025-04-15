Bionj Announces Lineup For Biopartnering Conference
TRENTON, N.J., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ is proud to present its 15th Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, May 13, at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. We're especially excited to welcome BioNJ Member CoreWeave as the newest addition to our esteemed group of Marquis Conference Partners, joining J.P. Morgan and Morgan Lewis .
This dynamic event will bring together life sciences leaders, investors, strategic partners, academic collaborators and business development professionals for a full day of impactful programming. Highlights include one-on-one partnering, Industry Connections (office hours with major biopharma companies), engaging plenary sessions, company pitch presentations, exhibits and extensive networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful collaborations and drive innovation forward.
Timely plenary sessions include:
Industry Overview: Key Trends & Outlook
Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to Volatile Markets
Leveraging AI to Accelerate Life Sciences and MedTech Innovation
Fireside Chat with VC
Our roster of industry thought leaders includes:
Cindy Casebolt , Senior Director, PMO & IT Service Delivery, Customer Channels, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Kee Colen, MBA , Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald
Chris Colucci , Vice President, Information Technology, Clinical, Commercial and Emerging Technologies, Insmed
Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ
Paul Hoffman , President & CEO, Liberty Science Center
Sophie Jones, M.D. , Managing Director, J.P. Morgan, Healthcare Investment Banking
Amanda Laskey, CPA , Life Sciences Senior Analyst, RSM
Shlomi Madar, Ph.D. , CEO, SpotitEarly
Ryan Saadi, M.D., MPH , Founder & CEO, Tevogen
George Santo, CFA , Head, Northeast Life Sciences, Innovation Economy, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking
Corey Sanders , Senior Vice President, Strategy, CoreWeave
David Schwartz, JD , Partner, Morgan Lewis
Matt Vamvakis, MBA , Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank
In addition, attendees can schedule 10-minute appointments at the Industry Connections Desk offering one-on-one time with BD professionals from large biopharma companies, such as Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Quest Diagnostics, Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceuticals .
"The BioPartnering Conference is a premier opportunity to discover breakthrough innovations and connect with some of the most promising companies across life sciences, biotech, healthcare and digital health," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "With over 100 presenting companies and one-on-one partnering system, the event is designed to spark meaningful conversations. From dynamic company pitches and interactive exhibits to curated networking opportunities, engaging plenary sessions, and the Industry Connections Desk, every element of the agenda was carefully crafted to empower entrepreneurs and accelerate the development of transformative medical solutions."
Click here to view Emerging companies that will be presenting.
Click here to view Early-stage start-up pitches.
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing valuable resources, products and services available to the BioNJ community, including:
Morgan Lewis
J.P. Morgan
CoreWeave
BioBridges
BioQuebec
BOME
Brand Institute
CBIZ
CDD Vault
CFGI
EisnerAmper
Grand River
Middlesex County
NJ Health Foundation
NJ Israel Commission
NJEDA
Princeton BioLabs
PSC Biotech
RSM
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Withum
"We look forward to uniting the full life sciences community at this pivotal moment. Now more than ever, collaboration is key to advancing innovation and meeting urgent health needs," Hart added.
Registration is $475 for BioNJ Members and $575 for Future BioNJ Members. Last year's BioPartnering Conference brought together more than 570 attendees from 22 states, 9 countries as well as the District of Columbia. Visit BioNJ/BioPartnering for more information. Contact Pavita Howe at 609-890-3185 with questions.
For more information, contact:
Randi Bromberg
Sr. Vice President, Communications & Marketing
609-890-3158 (O)
609-955-1067 (C)
