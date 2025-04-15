Bionj Announces Lineup For Biopartnering Conference

TRENTON, N.J., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ is proud to present its 15th Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, May 13, at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. We're especially excited to welcome BioNJ Member CoreWeave as the newest addition to our esteemed group of Marquis Conference Partners, joining J.P. Morgan and Morgan Lewis .

This dynamic event will bring together life sciences leaders, investors, strategic partners, academic collaborators and business development professionals for a full day of impactful programming. Highlights include one-on-one partnering, Industry Connections (office hours with major biopharma companies), engaging plenary sessions, company pitch presentations, exhibits and extensive networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful collaborations and drive innovation forward.

Timely plenary sessions include:



Industry Overview: Key Trends & Outlook

Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to Volatile Markets

Leveraging AI to Accelerate Life Sciences and MedTech Innovation Fireside Chat with VC

Our roster of industry thought leaders includes:



Cindy Casebolt , Senior Director, PMO & IT Service Delivery, Customer Channels, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kee Colen, MBA , Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald

Chris Colucci , Vice President, Information Technology, Clinical, Commercial and Emerging Technologies, Insmed

Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

Paul Hoffman , President & CEO, Liberty Science Center

Sophie Jones, M.D. , Managing Director, J.P. Morgan, Healthcare Investment Banking

Amanda Laskey, CPA , Life Sciences Senior Analyst, RSM

Shlomi Madar, Ph.D. , CEO, SpotitEarly

Ryan Saadi, M.D., MPH , Founder & CEO, Tevogen

George Santo, CFA , Head, Northeast Life Sciences, Innovation Economy, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking

Corey Sanders , Senior Vice President, Strategy, CoreWeave

David Schwartz, JD , Partner, Morgan Lewis Matt Vamvakis, MBA , Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

In addition, attendees can schedule 10-minute appointments at the Industry Connections Desk offering one-on-one time with BD professionals from large biopharma companies, such as Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Quest Diagnostics, Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceuticals .

"The BioPartnering Conference is a premier opportunity to discover breakthrough innovations and connect with some of the most promising companies across life sciences, biotech, healthcare and digital health," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "With over 100 presenting companies and one-on-one partnering system, the event is designed to spark meaningful conversations. From dynamic company pitches and interactive exhibits to curated networking opportunities, engaging plenary sessions, and the Industry Connections Desk, every element of the agenda was carefully crafted to empower entrepreneurs and accelerate the development of transformative medical solutions."

Click here to view Emerging companies that will be presenting.

Click here to view Early-stage start-up pitches.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing valuable resources, products and services available to the BioNJ community, including:



Morgan Lewis

J.P. Morgan

CoreWeave

BioBridges

BioQuebec

BOME

Brand Institute

CBIZ

CDD Vault

CFGI

EisnerAmper

Grand River

Middlesex County

NJ Health Foundation

NJ Israel Commission

NJEDA

Princeton BioLabs

PSC Biotech

RSM

Thermo Fisher Scientific Withum

"We look forward to uniting the full life sciences community at this pivotal moment. Now more than ever, collaboration is key to advancing innovation and meeting urgent health needs," Hart added.

Registration is $475 for BioNJ Members and $575 for Future BioNJ Members. Last year's BioPartnering Conference brought together more than 570 attendees from 22 states, 9 countries as well as the District of Columbia. Visit BioNJ/BioPartnering for more information. Contact Pavita Howe at 609-890-3185 with questions.

For more information, contact:

Randi Bromberg

Sr. Vice President, Communications & Marketing

609-890-3158 (O)

609-955-1067 (C)

SOURCE BioNJ

