PSL 2025: Shadab Khan Hails Sahibzada Farhan's Stunning Century

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan was all praise for Sahibzada Farhan who scored a magnificent hundred to set up the team's 102-run win, their largest margin of victory, over Peshawar Zalmi in match five of the HBL PSL X at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

The commanding triumph set up by Farhan's feisty ton and a brilliant all-round bowling display means the three-time HBL PSL winners stand at the top of this season's points table with two wins on the trot.

Farhan's 106 came off just 52 balls (13x4s, 5x6s) as he continued his red-hot form. He scored the joint-fastest century by an Islamabad United player (off 49 deliveries) and became only the fifth player to score four T20 centuries in a single year.

Captain Shadab said the 29-year-old Farhan, who has never been able to cement his place in the Pakistan T20 team, is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

"Credit goes to Sahibzada Farhan for his hard work behind the scenes," Shadab said of Farhan who has played just nine T20 internationals for Pakistan.

"When you don't perform, we will judge you as if you haven't done the hard work. But how he did the hard work, he did play for Pakistan in and out for some time, but he did the right stuff, and eventually it has come out. Hopefully, it will stay for a long time."

Colin Munro also offered great support as he struck 40 runs in just 27 balls with six fours and a six. Munro and Farhan stitched a massive partnership of 144 runs for the second wicket in 72 balls, setting a tone for the big total.

Zalmi pacer Alzarri Joseph managed to dismiss both set batters in the same over, 14th of the Islamabad innings. Salman Ali Agha and Jason Holder then contributed well in the latter stages of the innings, with a 15-ball 30 and an 11-ball 20 not out, respectively.

Islamabad United posted their second-highest total ever in the allotted 20 overs with 243-5 – the highest team total of this year's HBL PSL so far.

Chasing a daunting total, Zalmi were bowled out for 141 despite Mohammad Haris' 87.

The two losses for Zalmi leave them at the bottom of the table.

Brief scores:

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United 243-5, 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 106, Colin Munro 40, Salman Ali Agha 30; Alzarri Joseph 2-39, Hussain Talat 2-39)

Peshawar Zalmi 141, 18.2 overs (Mohammad Haris 87; Imad Wasim 3-26, Ben Dwarshuis 2-23, Shadab Khan 2-29)

Player of the match – Sahibzada Farhan (Islamabad United)

Tuesday's fixture : Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi; 7pm UAE Time