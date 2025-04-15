TPREL & NTPC Sign Agreement For 200 MW Renewable Energy Project

MENAFN - KNN India)Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has entered into a power purchase agreement with NTPC to develop a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project across multiple locations in India.

Firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects refers to renewable energy sources (like wind and solar) with energy storage systems (ESS) to create a power supply that is both firm (available on demand) and dispatchable (can be turned on or off to match grid demand).

FDRE helps to address the challenges of integrating variable renewable energy into the grid, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply, providing a way to access clean energy 24/7, unlike traditional variable renewable energy sources.

According to a statement released on Monday, this partnership has elevated TPREL's total renewable utility capacity to 10.9 GW.

The project, secured through competitive bidding, will integrate solar, wind, and battery energy storage system (BESS) technologies.

It is scheduled for completion within 24 months and is projected to generate approximately 1,300 million units of electricity annually.

A distinctive feature of this initiative is its commitment to providing 4-hour peak power supply with guaranteed 90 percent availability during high-demand periods, directly addressing the growing energy requirements of distribution companies.

Environmental benefits from the project are substantial, with anticipated carbon dioxide emission reductions exceeding 1 million tonnes per year.

(KNN Bureau)