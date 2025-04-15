EUR/USD Analysis Today 15/4: Bullish Stability (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Still bullish. Today's Euro Dollar Support Levels: 1.1290 – 1.1225 – 1.1180 respectively. Today's Euro Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1400 – 1.1480 – 1.1565 respectively.
- Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1410 with a target of 1.1280 and a stop-loss at 1.1500. Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1190 with a target of 1.1420 and a stop-loss at 1.1080.
EUR/USD Decline Scenario: On the same timeframe as the daily chart, the overall outlook for the EUR/USD will shift to a bearish trend as a first step, returning to the support levels of 1.1200 and 1.1120. A complete change in trend requires a break of the 1.10 psychological level and then to the more important 1.0880 support, a symbol of bears regaining control of the general trend.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:The direction of the EUR/USD pair remains upward as long as it stays above the psychological level of 1.1000. I have often mentioned in the technical analyses of EUR/USD the break of that area and its importance for the bulls to prepare for more control. Taking into account that the continuous fluctuations in global trade policy may cause strong and sudden movements in EUR/USD trading in the coming days. The direction of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) still indicates the strength of the bullish reversal. On the fundamental analysis side, EUR/USD will continue to be affected in the coming days by the future of global central bank policies, the extent of investors' risk appetite, and the future recovery of the Eurozone economy.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out
