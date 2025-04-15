Brazil Allocates USD 1.9 Billion To Climate Fund
Linked to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change , the Climate Fund provides resources in two modalities: reimbursable and non-reimbursable. The reimbursable funds are managed by the Brazilian development bank BNDES, which offers financing using the available amount. The non-reimbursable funds are managed by the ministry.
Of the total current budget, BRL 4.46 billion (USD 760 million) will be managed by the ministry. The rest will be made available as BNDES credit for projects in areas such as resilient urban development, native forests and water resources, transport logistics, green mobility, green industry, energy transition, and green services and innovation.
“With these resources, the projects supported by the fund will foster national sustainable development through initiatives that promote greater climate justice by reducing risks and social impacts, especially for the most vulnerable groups and those most susceptible to the effects of climate change,” said João Paulo Capobianco, Executive Secretary of the ministry and chair of the fund's steering committee.
According to information from the Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency and the ministry, the fund is managed by a Steering Committee, chaired by the ministry's executive secretary and composed of 28 members, including representatives from other ministries and government agencies, as well as civil society organizations. These members contributed their input and helped develop the 2025 Annual Resource Allocation Plan.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
