Redefining Corporate Wellness Amidst Rise Of Employee Burnout

In an era where blurred work life boundaries are rising and stress levels are redefining employee well-being, CGH Earth Wellness Centres offer holistic solutions to rejuvenate workforces. The Wellness Reboot Corporate Sabbatical program is specifically designed to handle employee burn-out issues. As per IMARC studies, the Indian Corporate Wellness market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2024 to USD 4 Billion by 2033, a CAGR of 5.1 %, and organizations are increasingly investing in comprehensive wellness initiatives to enhance productivity and employee satisfaction.

Today's corporate world is increasingly acknowledging the direct link between employees' well-being and company productivity. A number of studies have revealed the fact that healthy employees not only work more productively but also have reduced absenteeism and are happier with their jobs. Due to this, more and more companies are now making efforts to invest in comprehensive wellness programs. Many companies go beyond traditional offerings by providing gym memberships, healthy meals, counselling coaches and educational platforms, covering a spectrum of topics from sleep hygiene to financial well-being. The primary drivers of India's wellness market are Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize health and well-being. Women are leading the charge, especially in categories like mental health, nutrition, and fitness. This demands targeted wellness programs and organizations realize the correlation of health and morale of employees to talent attraction and retention.

CGH Earth Wellness Centres are pioneers in offering curated Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing practices designed for enhancing physical health, mental clarity, emotional balance and various tools to manage stress and overall well- being. Through targeted therapies, corrective medicines, appropriate diet, yoga, meditation and spiritual practices, a tailored program is created to cleanse, correct and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.



Expert Insights on Corporate Wellness

Dr. Cijith Sreedhar, Chief Medical Officer at Prakriti Shakti - Clinic of Natural Medicine , highlights the growing concern of chronic conditions in the workplace, "The rising rates of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are critical issues in the corporate environment, often linked to lifestyle behaviours. Preventive wellness programs are essential to address these concerns."



Dr. Cijith emphasizes the benefits of naturopathy in promoting employee well-being, "Naturopathy focuses on preventive care, empowering employees to manage stress, detoxify, and restore balance naturally. This holistic approach boosts energy levels, enabling employees to thrive in their roles."



Dr. Harish Jouhar, Chief Medical Officer at CGH Ayurveda Centres - Kalari Kovilakom and Kalari Rasayana , shares insights on Ayurveda's unique approach to corporate wellness, "Ayurveda tailors wellness programs to individual body types (doshas), utilizing techniques like Abhyanga and Shirodhara to alleviate stress, improve focus, and strengthen immunity."



Dr. Jouhar adds, "These therapies not only address physical ailments but also promote mental clarity and emotional balance, enabling employees to perform at their peak. By incorporating Ayurveda into corporate wellness initiatives, organizations can support the overall well-being of their employees."



The Key to Restful Sleep

Both experts agree that sleep is a crucial aspect of overall well-being. Dr. Cijith notes, "Restful sleep is essential for physical and mental rejuvenation. Naturopathy offers various techniques to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality."



Dr. Jouhar concurs, "Ayurveda also places great emphasis on sleep, recognizing its importance in maintaining overall health. Techniques like Dinacharya (daily routine) and practices such as Nasya can help regulate sleep patterns and promote deep relaxation."



As the corporate world grapples with the rising tide of employee burnout, it's clear that traditional wellness approaches are no longer sufficient. By embracing the holistic principles of Ayurveda and Naturopathy, organizations can redefine corporate wellness and create a more sustainable, thriving work environment. By prioritizing employee well-being, promoting restful sleep, and fostering a culture of balance and harmony, companies can help their employees not just survive but truly flourish. For more information on CGH Earth Wellness ,please visit .



About CGH Earth Experience Wellness

The art of healing meets the science of health at CGH Earth Experience Wellness - with experiences that heal your body, mind and soul. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, CGH Earth Wellness offers holistic healthcare based on Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga. It also addresses one's overall state of wellbeing through experiences that are fulfilling and enriching for the self. All of the transformative experiences offered by CGH Earth Wellness are intrinsically nourished by the core values that are at the heart of all the group's hospitality and healthcare. The CGH Earth Group believes that operating with environmental sensitivity, including and benefiting local community and adopting the local ethos are the only ways to revive, sustain and thrive as a global collective.



A pioneer in responsible tourism in India and with a credible background spanning over five decades in offering uniquely immersive travel experiences, CGH Earth diversified into wellness with the start of Ayurveda Healthcare 17 years back at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana. Subsequently, Prakriti Shakti was started in 2018, which offers naturopathy healthcare, another system of holistic healing with roots in indigenous wisdom. These centres are certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers). While the Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing centres primarily addressed the body, SwaSwara was CGH Earth's quest towards redefining the meaning of a true holiday. Embraced by the wilderness on the seashore of Om beach, SwaSwara addressed the mind by offering rejuvenating and immersive experiences to release, re-focus and recalibrate the self.