Fair Housing Month: Homebuyers Say Education Can Boost Confidence

MENAFN - 3BL) It's one of the biggest purchases that many will ever make and it's not a stretch to say that these days, buying a home is tough. In fact, KeyBank's 2025 Financial Mobility Survey found that many believe owning a home is not an attainable goal for themselves nor the average American. But survey respondents also said financial education can help them be more confident.

Meeting with a mortgage loan officer is something buyers can do to make the dream of homeownership more attainable. Among survey respondents who purchased a home in the past 12 months, 30% say that meeting with a mortgage loan officer to learn about programs that make buying more affordable influenced their decision, up from 19% last year.

KeyBank Mortgage Loan Officers are great resources and can help you navigate the homebuying process. They have information on home lending opportunities and programs to help you get started on the journey to homeownership. In addition, KeyBank's Financial Wellness Center can help you understand your current financial standing and the next step of your financial and homebuying journey.

Also, KeyBank's Mortgage Affordability Calculator can help you figure out a comfortable loan and payment amount. Don't forget to consider all the parts of a mortgage loan – down payment, principal, interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance and possible PMI.

Check out this video for more on findings from KeyBank's 2025 Financial Mobility Survey:

Would you rather have your mortgage paid for a year OR have no utility costs (electricity, water, etc.) for two years?

About the KeyBank 2025 Financial Mobility Survey: This survey was conducted online by Schmidt Market Research in September 2024, polling 1,000 Americans, ages 18 – 70, with sole or shared responsibility for household financial decisions, who own a checking or savings account. The survey sought to gain insight into financial resiliency and explored respondents' spending and savings habits, levels of financial confidence and financial resiliency, economic sentiment, and impacts of societal trends and pressures over the prior year.

This is designed to provide general information only. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and subject to change. ©2025 KeyCorp. All rights reserved. CFMA #250404-3134828

NOTICE: This is not a commitment to lend or extend credit. Conditions and restrictions may apply. All home lending products, including mortgage, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, are subject to credit and collateral approval. Not all home lending products are available in all states. Hazard insurance and, if applicable, flood insurance are required on collateral property. Actual rates, fees, and terms are based on those offered as of the date of application and are subject to change without notice.

NMLS #399797. Equal Housing Lender. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status.