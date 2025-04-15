Consumers Remain Confident About Indonesia's Economy In March

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The index of Indonesia's consumer confidence was recorded at 121.1 in March, indicating that consumers in the country were still optimistic about economic conditions, according to a survey released by Bank Indonesia on Tuesday.

Both the current economic condition index and consumer expectation index remained at an optimistic level (above 100) of 110.6 and 131.7, respectively, said Ramdan Denny Prakoso, executive director of the communication department at Bank Indonesia.

For the next six months, consumer expectations for the condition of the country's economy were forecast to remain strong, as indicated by robust expectations across all components, including revenue, business activities, and job availability. The indexes of the components were recorded at 137.0, 132.2 and 125.9, respectively, in March.

Palembang, the provincial capital of South Sumatra, Denpasar city, the capital of Bali province, and Banjarmasin city of South Kalimantan province, experienced an increase in the consumer expectation index.