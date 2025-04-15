Ruko Unveils U11MINI 4K Drone: Your First Pocket Aerial Drone

The U11MINI 4K redefines convenience with its palm-sized, foldable design, allowing users to carry it effortlessly in a pocket or backpack. Weighing less than 249g, the U11MINI 4K is FAA registration-free, offering effortless portability and hassle-free flying anywhere.

Comprehensive Accessories & High Value

It comes with a full set of accessories, including 3 data cables for compatibility with different smartphones, 3 intelligent batteries providing longer flight, 3 charging cables, and a set of spare propellers. It also features an exquisite storage bag and packaging box, making it an ideal gift for anyone eager to explore the world of aerial photography.

High-Performance Image and Video

Despite its compact size, the U11MINI 4K boasts premium imaging capabilities, featuring an 8K photo resolution and 4K/30fps video recording. A 3-axis brushless gimbal and EIS provide smooth, stable footage, while enhanced digital zoom unlocks new creative perspectives, making it ideal for recording precious moments and fun adventures.

AI Takeoff/Landing System & Safe Flight

The U11MINI 4K's AI-powered Takeoff/Landing system, combined with a four-way intelligent positioning system (GPS, barometric altitude hold, TOF, and optical flow), ensures smooth and stable low-altitude flights. It offers multiple return-to-home options, including one-click, low-battery, and signal-loss returns, along with the feature to update the return point. Additionally, the built-in beeper helps quickly and accurately locate the drone when it's hard to spot. No worries about losing your drone, even beginners can handle it!

Extended Range & Seamless Connectivity

The U11MINI 4K sets a new standard with its 20,000ft maximum flight and transmission range, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for long-range aerial exploration. Equipped with a high-performance transmission chip and dual antenna design, it delivers smooth, stable, and lag-free video transmission at longer distances. Plug-and-play wired connection technology enhances user convenience, making it ideal for both beginners and professionals.

Triple Batteries & Fast Charging

It comes with 3 intelligent batteries, providing a total flight time of up to 96 minutes (32 minutes per battery). It also includes 3 charging cables, allowing all batteries to charge simultaneously-saving valuable time and keeping you ready for longer aerial adventures. Supporting PD 3.0 fast charging, it allows users to recharge quickly and conveniently, whether at home or on the go. For outdoor trips, pair it with the Ruko R299 Portable Power Station (sold separately) for easy charging anytime, anywhere-an ideal combo for uninterrupted aerial shooting. Whether filming vast landscapes or dynamic aerial sequences, the extended battery life ensures you never miss a moment.

Perfect for Family Moments & Creative Adventures

Whether you're filming your kids playing in the backyard, celebrating a family picnic at the park, or documenting a weekend road trip, this U11MINI 4K mini pocket drone brings a new perspective to everyday memories. Its lightweight, foldable design makes it easy to take anywhere, while its smart features and stable footage ensure anyone can fly with confidence-whether you're a beginner or an aspiring content creator. From family fun to stunning outdoor views, the U11MINI 4K turns ordinary days into shareable, unforgettable scenes.

The Ruko U11MINI 4K will be available for purchase around 04/15/2025. To learn more about this innovative Ruko drone, visit Ruko's official website or search Ruko U11MINI 4K on Amazon.

