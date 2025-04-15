Announcing SOS 2025: Pioneering Auto Cybersecurity, Hosted By ASRG On Sept 18, 2025

Secure Our Streets 2025

Join global leaders on Sept 18, 2025, to explore cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of automotive cybersecurity and urban safety.

MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is thrilled to announce Secure Our Streets 2025 , the premier conference dedicated to advancing automotive cybersecurity. Scheduled for September 18, 2025, this event will once again unite an elite gathering of researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders to share insights, ignite innovation, and tackle emerging challenges in the field.Conference OverviewSOS 2025 promises a dynamic program featuring expert-led sessions, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops that span a wide range of critical topics including, automotive security and privacy technologies, organizational strategies, implementation of policy and regulations, methodologies, use-case solutions, and future directions. This event is designed to be the nexus where cutting-edge research meets practical solutions for today's security challenges.Call for PapersSOS 2025 is committed to driving innovation and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration to address today's pressing challenges in automotive cybersecurity. Aligned with our core theme of“Secure Our Streets,” we invite researchers, industry practitioners, and policymakers to submit original research, in-depth case studies, and pioneering ideas that illuminate emerging trends and novel security strategies for protecting drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.Submissions should explore topics such as connected vehicle security, data privacy, network resilience, and proactive defense mechanisms, among other cutting-edge subjects. All entries will undergo a rigorous review process by our esteemed CFP committee to ensure that the selected contributions reflect both innovative thinking and practical solutions that can advance the level of maturity in the industry.The Call for Papers deadline is May 2, 2025, and we strongly encourage submissions from academia, industry, and government agencies to join us in shaping a safer, more secure future.Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe success of SOS 2025 hinges on the active participation and support of forward-thinking industry partners. We are currently seeking sponsors to join us as we pave the way for the future of automotive and urban security. By partnering with SOS 2025, your organization can become a foundational sponsor of this pivotal event and gain exclusive benefits, including:- High-Visibility Exposure: Prominent branding opportunities throughout the conference.- Direct Engagement: Connect with industry innovators, decision-makers, and a highly engaged audience.- Exclusive Access: Enjoy special access to key conference events and networking sessions.We invite interested companies to explore our tailored sponsorship packages and seize the opportunity to support and shape the future of automotive cybersecurity.Conference Highlights- Expert Presentations & Panels: Hear from leaders at the forefront of automotive cybersecurity and urban safety.- Innovative Research Platform: Submit your cutting-edge work-CFP is open until May 2, 2025.- Networking Opportunities: Engage with experts across academia, industry, and government.- Interactive Workshops: Experience hands-on demonstrations of the latest security technologies.For detailed information on the conference agenda, CFP submission guidelines, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the official website atAbout the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)ASRG is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to advancing automotive cybersecurity and urban safety. Through high-impact conferences, innovative research initiatives, and collaborative projects, ASRG sets industry standards and works tirelessly to protect our streets and enhance public safety for communities worldwide.

