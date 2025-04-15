Echo Global Logistics Wins 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces Award
Echo's unique culture has been recognized for numerous awards, including as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For every year since 2016. Employees attribute such success to the company's engagement programs and initiatives built around fostering a positive environment, both in and out of the workplace. From Echo's employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) to its unwavering set of core values , the company strives to lead by example as a major industry professional.
"Our employees are our greatest strength and asset," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "We're honored to be continually recognized for our efforts to provide the best work environment possible for our team. Investing in our employees will always be a priority for Echo as we work to advance our high-quality solutions and create new innovations to better serve the transportation industry."
The Top Workplaces USA award winners are chosen by way of employee surveys administered through Energage, a company culture measurement organization. Companies are considered for these awards based on employee participation and engagement with the survey.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit:
