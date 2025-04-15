Echo Global Logistics Wins 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our advanced transportation solutions wouldn't be possible without the support of our dedicated team," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "These hardworking individuals show up every day ready to bring their own and contribute their very best to keep our clients and carriers moving. This type of commitment is what Echo is all about and contributes to making our company a great place to work."

Echo's unique culture has been recognized for numerous awards, including as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For every year since 2016. Employees attribute such success to the company's engagement programs and initiatives built around fostering a positive environment, both in and out of the workplace. From Echo's employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) to its unwavering set of core values , the company strives to lead by example as a major industry professional.

"Our employees are our greatest strength and asset," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "We're honored to be continually recognized for our efforts to provide the best work environment possible for our team. Investing in our employees will always be a priority for Echo as we work to advance our high-quality solutions and create new innovations to better serve the transportation industry."

The Top Workplaces USA award winners are chosen by way of employee surveys administered through Energage, a company culture measurement organization. Companies are considered for these awards based on employee participation and engagement with the survey.

