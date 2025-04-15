403
US Vice President Calls Zelenskyy’s Remarks "Absurd"
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President JD Vance strongly rejected recent remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had accused him of "somehow justifying" Russia's military aggression toward Ukraine.
Speaking with a British news platform, Vance described the comments as "absurd" and countered the implication that he sympathizes with the Russian side.
"I think it’s sort of absurd for Zelenskyy to tell the [American] government, which is currently keeping his entire government and war effort together, that we are somehow on the side of the Russians," Vance said in the interview.
He added, "That kind of rhetoric is certainly not productive," criticizing Zelenskyy's approach as unhelpful.
Zelenskyy made his accusation during an appearance on a program, suggesting that Vance appeared to echo Russian talking points regarding the ongoing conflict.
The Ukrainian president expressed concern that Russian messaging had made its way into U.S. political discourse.
“It seems to me that the vice president is somehow justifying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s actions,” Zelenskyy said.
He emphasized the clear distinction in the war, stating, “You can’t look for something in the middle. There is an aggressor and there is a victim. The Russians are the aggressor, and we are the victim.”
In response, Vance denied the accusation and reiterated his consistent opposition to Russia’s invasion, which began in 2022.
He underscored the necessity of analyzing the strategic aims of both participants in the war to better understand the situation.
"That doesn’t mean you morally support the Russian cause, or that you support the full-scale invasion," Vance clarified. "But you do have to try to understand what are their strategic red lines, in the same way that you have to try to understand what the Ukrainians are trying to get out of the conflict."
