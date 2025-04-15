Speaker Of Shura Council Meets French Parliamentary Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met today with a visiting delegation from the Senate of the friendly French Republic, headed by President of the France-Gulf States Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group of the French Senate HE Olivier Cadic.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the parliamentary relations between Qatar and France, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council expressed his hopes that this visit would contribute to enhancing cooperation and coordination between the Shura Council and the French Senate on issues of mutual interest, commending the efforts of the two sides' friendship groups in supporting parliamentary relations and enhancing communication to serve the interests of both countries.