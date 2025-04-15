403
Sun-Kissed Splendor And Royal Indulgence Await At Fairmont Jaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2025 – This summer, escape to a realm of regal elegance and contemporary luxury at Fairmont Jaipur. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli Hills, our palace retreat beckons with curated experiences that immerse you in opulence, heritage, and heartfelt hospitality.
Bathe in the golden glow of the season as the grandeur of Rajasthan comes alive in a sanctuary of Mughal magnificence and Rajputana grace. From intricately adorned frescoes and sparkling chandeliers to serene courtyards and lush gardens, Fairmont Jaipur is a living tribute to royal splendour. Whether you're relaxing by the tranquil poolside, wandering through the verdant grounds, or simply soaking in the panoramic hill views, every moment is steeped in refined indulgence.
A summer of sensory pleasures awaits-delight in the nuanced flavours of gourmet cuisine, sip perfectly balanced cocktails, and renew your spirit with soul-soothing spa rituals. From vibrant cultural showcases to golden-hour soirées, each curated touch reflects the rich tapestry of Rajasthani tradition and timeless charm. Be it an intimate getaway or a celebration under the summer sun, Fairmont Jaipur offers a setting where cherished memories take shape.
Step into a world of grandeur with our Fairmont Summer Escape. Your journey begins with our signature Five Senses Arrival Experience, setting the tone for a stay like no other. Enjoy an indulgent buffet breakfast at Zoya, avail 20% savings on fine dining and spa treatments, and unwind with a handcrafted cocktail by the pool as the sun dips behind the hills. As twilight descends, partake in our Traditional Evening Ritual-a soulful homage to Rajasthan's regal heritage.
Offer valid: Until 30th September 2025.
Minimum stay: 2 nights
This summer, let Fairmont Jaipur be your oasis of sun-kissed splendour-where every detail is designed to enchant, and every experience is steeped in sophistication.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm, operation during the winter season. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementary lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
