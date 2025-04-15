403
Lavrov Addresses NATO's Hidden Agenda in Ukraine
(MENAFN) European nations within NATO are allegedly striving to uphold what Russia refers to as a “Russophobic” administration in Ukraine.
Based on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, their aim includes preparing a replacement “half-Fuhrer” figure for President Vladimir Zelensky, in case he is removed from power.
During an interview released on Monday, Lavrov accused Western countries of disguising their actions under the pretense of peacekeeping.
Rather than genuinely attempting to resolve the conflict, he claimed, they are working to fortify Ukraine as a stronghold against Russia.
Lavrov remarked, “They have come up with a ‘resilience force’... In other words, in order to maintain Ukraine’s resilience, they are not going to send blockade troops... but the military of ‘civilized’ Western countries.”
He implied that this new military presence isn't aimed at securing peace but at propping up the existing leadership.
He further emphasized that these foreign forces would be used to safeguard “the same regime.”
Even if European NATO states permit a fresh election in Ukraine, Lavrov asserted, they will do everything possible to ensure the political structure remains unchanged.
