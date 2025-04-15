Arjun Kapoor Reveals His First Love Was Filmmaking

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Before capturing hearts on the big screen, actor Arjun Kapoor had an entirely different dream - one that placed him behind the camera rather than in front of it.

The actor recently opened up about his early passion for filmmaking, sharing how storytelling and direction were his first love before acting took center stage in his life. Expressing the same, Arjun shared,“It's the magic trick of cinema that fascinates me. Not everything has to be logical - the conviction is what sells the illusion. I love watching Korean films and European movies. I wanted to be a filmmaker. RKRCKR was the most expensive film back then. I was enamored, and the joy of movies stayed. I was always inclined to making. I always want to know how the film comes together, and the process gives me joy."

The actor also revealed that watching his father bring the grand vision of“Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja” to life ignited that creative spark in him early on.

The 'Gunday' actor, who is currently engrossed in watching 'The Day of the Jackal,' featuring Eddie Redmayne, also shared his thoughts on the iconic Top Gun franchise. When asked which he prefers, Arjun said, "Tony Scott's film is the OG. I love his movies. Then David Fincher's came to our lives with films like Seven and Fight Club."

The actor also expressed his frustration with modern film trailers for giving away too much of the story, while applauding the intrigue and suspense maintained in the teasers of 'Padmaavat,' 'Animal,' and 'Bajirao Mastani.'

“Michael Bay's trailers are the benchmark. The best shots of the film are already in the trailer. I want to feel the energy of the film in trailer. Animal had a great teaser and trailer! The trailer of Padmaavat is gorgeous. And you only see beautiful shots. It's a director's trailer. It's a 3 minute trailer. Even Bajirao Mastani has great trailers,” Arjun mentioned.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in“Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.