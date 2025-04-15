403
Santos And Wtorre Sign Stadium Deal, Marking New Era For Club Finances
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos Futebol Clube and construction firm WTorre have signed a formal agreement to build a new Vila Belmiro stadium, as confirmed by club president Marcelo Teixeira during the club's 113th anniversary event.
This deal, finalized last week, sets the stage for a major infrastructure overhaul that aims to boost the club's financial prospects and modernize its facilities. The new stadium will seat 30,108 fans, nearly doubling the current capacity of 16,000.
Architect Luiz Volpato designed the project, which will cover 71,000 square meters. The estimated minimum cost stands at R$ 300 million, and construction is expected to take three years once it begins.
The plan includes 300 parking spaces, with the option to expand to 600, and most seats will be individual, except for traditional terraces behind the goals. Santos must secure funding through the sale of premium seats and boxes before construction starts.
If the club fails to raise enough money, it must find alternative financing. During the build, Santos will likely play home matches at Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo.
Negotiations for the new stadium have spanned several club administrations. Teixeira's team revised the original agreement, claiming it now better protects the club's interests.
The club considered alternative sites, including Cubatão and Praia Grande, but ultimately chose to rebuild on the historic Vila Belmiro site. Recent upgrades to the current stadium, funded by private partners, have not strained club finances.
These improvements came even as the club prepared for the new project. Santos, recently promoted from Brazil's second division, continues to focus on financial stability. The leadership stresses the need for patience as the club rebuilds both on and off the field.
The final contract with WTorre will be signed after resolving technical and financial details, especially regarding premium seat sales. Only then will demolition and construction begin. The club plans a public presentation to outline the project and partnership details.
This agreement signals a shift toward a more commercially driven future for Santos, with the new stadium expected to play a key role in increasing revenue and ensuring long-term stability.
